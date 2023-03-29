Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that potential managers at Spurs may question why they should take over at the club.

Tottenham have just parted ways with Italian tactician Antonio Conte, with his former deputy Cristian Stellini taking over on an interim basis for the rest of the season.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is one name that has been floated as a possible target for Spurs, amongst a host of other managers.

However, Redknapp feels that it will not be easy to find a permanent successor to the Italian given the kind of uncertainty managers have to face at Tottenham, something he thinks should not be the case given the project which can be built.

“If you’re a manager right now, you might think: ‘Why would I go there?’” Redknapp wrote in a column for Sky Sports.

“The only good thing as a manager is you come in, you get sacked and then you get paid.

“All the managers must think: ‘This is a great laugh coming to Tottenham’.

“That shouldn’t be the case – you should be building something special like what’s happening up the road at Arsenal.

“There you can see a real plan, a real direction.

“At Tottenham, it just feels chaotic right now.”

Spurs are trusting in Stellini to guide the club to a top four place in the Premier League in order that their next permanent manager will be involved in next season’s Champions League.