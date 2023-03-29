David de Gea has turned down Manchester United’s initial offer of a new contract but there is confidence that an agreement will be reached, according to The Athletic.

De Gea is currently on a contract worth £375,000 per week at Manchester United and it is set to expire at the end of the season.

The club have an option to extend it by one more year but both sides have decided to try and work out a new deal.

The Spaniard is aware that he would have to agree to take a pay cut and agree to sign a new deal on reduced terms if he wants to continue at Old Trafford.

But it has been claimed that De Gea rejected Manchester United’s initial offer of a new contract.

The Spaniard has been having a good season despite question marks over his suitability for Erik ten Hag’s style of football.

Ten Hag has given his blessing to De Gea staying at Old Trafford as he has other areas of the squad that he wants to strengthen first.

The 32-year-old believes that he has been one of the top performers for Manchester United this season and the initial offer was not in line with his contribution.

However, there is confidence on both sides that an agreement will be reached for De Gea to continue at Manchester United.