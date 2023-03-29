Newcastle United are yet to compile a shortlist of targets for the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are still trying to finish in the Champions League spots but are almost certain to be involved in Europe at some level next season.

Eddie Howe is aware that his squad are not strong enough in terms of numbers and quality to compete on all fronts with European football on the table.

The Newcastle manager wants to add more depth and quality to his squad and there are names the club are looking at ahead of the summer.

But it has been claimed that the club are yet to whittle down the names to a shortlist of targets.

Newcastle are considering options and are planning with the awareness that they could be in the Champions League, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League or have no European football.

They have a long list in place and certain names have emerged as more concrete options than others.

However, nothing is set in stone and plans could differ from now until the shortlist of targets is compiled.