Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to face competition from Italian clubs for Roberto De Zerbi due to the release clause in his Brighton contract.

De Zerbi’s stock has been on the rise since he took charge of Brighton last year and the eye-catching brand of football has made him an in-demand coach in world football.

The Italian is one of the names on Tottenham’s shortlist of targets as they seek to bring in a new manager ahead of next season.

But there are claims of top Serie A clubs being interested in him with teams such as Inter and Roma believed to be considering taking him back to Italy.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the release clause in De Zerbi’s Brighton contract makes a move to Italy more complicated.

Clubs wanting the 43-year-old would have to trigger his €13m buyout clause in order to snare him away from Brighton.

Tottenham and other Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to pull off such an operation.

But the Serie A clubs are unlikely to want to pay such a figure in order to hire a manager given their limited budgets.

There is now a likelihood that De Zerbi will spend next season at Brighton if a Premier League club do not make a move for him.