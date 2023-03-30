England Under-19s manager Simon Rusk is of the view that Leeds United youngster Sonny Parkins possesses the crucial attribute of scoring goals that a striker requires.

The 19-year-old centre-forward joined Leeds in the summer from West Ham and Perkins has impressed by scoring nine goals in 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

Perkins has also racked up three first-team appearances for Leeds this season and scored his first senior goal against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

The player was with England’s Under-19 squad during the international break and Rusk praised Perkins for his goal poaching instinct.

Rusk believes that Perkins is going through a phase where he is still understanding his game and pointed out that the Leeds loanee has a good track record of scoring goals.

“Sonny has the most important attribute [for a striker]: he can score goals”, Rusk told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Any forward can smell a chance and Sonny’s got that instinct, he’s still working his game out which is normal, still growing into his body and understanding his movements and where chances might present themselves but Sonny’s got a track record of scoring goals.

“I’m sure his game’s only going to move forwards.”

Perkins is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Whites and will be hoping to impress Javi Gracia before the end of the season to make his debut in the league this season.