Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Julian Nagelsmann does not have an offer on his table, but the Premier League attracts him.

Nagelsmann was dismissed by Bayern Munich last week in a decision that shocked many in European football.

The German champions have not been as dominant in the Bundesliga as in previous seasons, but are still sitting second and have not lost a game in the Champions League in the ongoing campaign.

Tottenham are alive to the situation and are believed to have initiated talks with the German’s entourage in their pursuit of a new manager.

But according to German broadcaster Sport1, Nagelsmann does not have an offer to consider at the moment.

And he is not ready to assess any offers for now as he wants to take a break with his family and friends until the summer.

He will start looking at offers and talking to his suitors in the summer and wants some time to clear his head.

A move to the Premier League appeals to him, but Nagelsmann could also have the option of becoming the Real Madrid coach.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave the Spanish champions at the end of the season and they are looking to bring in someone new as well.