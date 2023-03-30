Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has insisted that he is remaining positive despite the injury problems his squad suffered during the international break.

The Whites are staring at a tough run of games, including a game against Arsenal this week, but several of their players are currently dealing with injuries.

Tyler Adams has undergone surgery after suffering an injury while playing for the United States during the international break.

Maximilian Wober and Wilfried Gnonto also suffered knocks and will not be fit to play against the Gunners this weekend.

The Leeds manager conceded that he is worried but he is remaining positive as he believes in the players he has available for the upcoming games.

Gracia said in a press conference: “We had some big problems for us, we lost important players for the next games.

“I’m worried about [injuries] because we don’t have a very big squad.

“But I’m positive, I’m optimistic and I believe in all the players we have.”

The Leeds manager also indicated that Adams might even miss the rest of the season but stressed that he needs to be assessed on a day-to-day basis.

“We will see his evolution.

“We’ll see if he can play any games this season, day by day.”

Leeds are sitting in 14th in the Premier League standings but are only two points ahead of the teams in the relegation zone.