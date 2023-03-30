Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson feels that his side need to be more consistent with their performances and stressed that they want to finish the season strongly to give the Robins faithful optimism for next season.

The Robins have only won one match out of their last five league games and are sitting in 16th place in the Championship table.

And after the conclusion of the international break, Pearson’s Bristol City will be determined to bounce back when they face Paul Ince’s Reading on Saturday at Ashton Gate.

Pearson admitted that Bristol City have suffered quite a few setbacks this season but pointed out that there are also positives in terms of player development.

The Robins’ boss stressed that Bristol City are now capable of playing an exciting brand of football but believes that they need to show some consistency.

Pearson also declared that the Robins are determined to finish this season strongly to give their fanbase hope to look forward to next season.

“It is really important that we give our fans and wider fanbase some optimism to look forward to”, Pearson told Robins TV.

“So yes, we have had some setbacks this year, but there have also been some good stories, some positive aspects of our season with players individually developing.

“I think we have developed a style of play which I think lends itself to some exciting football at times, but we have to become more consistent.

“The only thing that is really important now is that we finish this season with a good run of performances.”

After Saturday’s clash with the Royals, Bristol City will travel to Staffordshire to take on Alex Neil’s Stoke City on 7th April.