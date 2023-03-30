Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus is of the view that if Tottenham Hotspur want Ange Postecoglou, Celtic can do little to stop him from moving south of the border.

Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership last season, while this term his Celtic side are on course to do the same in the ongoing campaign as well.

The Australian has earned praise for the exciting style of football he has been able to implement at Celtic and for his resistance to changing that against any quality of opponents.

The Celtic manager is believed to be on Tottenham’s radar as the north London club seek to bring in a new boss after sacking Antonio Conte last Sunday.

McManus conceded that he is not keen to see Scottish football and Celtic lose Postecoglou due to his brilliance and the fresh style of football he has introduced to the Scottish game.

However, the former striker insisted that Postecoglou would not hesitate to leave Celtic if Tottenham want him.

McManus took to Twitter and wrote: “Firstly, I 100 per cent don’t want Ange to leave Celtic, [I] think he’s been brilliant for the game here.

“Tactics and style a breath of fresh air.

“Still has to make his mark in Europe.

“But lets not kid ourselves.

“If Spurs actually want him (no idea if they do or not) he would be away in a flash.”

Celtic will be desperate to convince Postecoglou to stick around and ignore the lure of the Premier League for the time being.