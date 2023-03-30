Harry Kane’s England team-mate Callum Wilson believes that any potential candidate looking to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur may want assurances about the future of the striker.

Tottenham’s long-serving striker has just over a year remaining on his current contract at the club and has been linked with a move away in the summer.

Fellow Premier League side Manchester United have been credited with an interest, with the London-based club asking for a straightforward £100m in one payment for his services.

Wilson believes that losing the star striker, who is also his skipper while playing for England, would be a huge blow for any manager coming in; therefore, the need will be to have assurances about Kane.

“They [a possible new manager] might not want the job knowing he [Kane] could potentially leave, or knowing he’s staying they might definitely want the job”, Wilson said on the Footballers’ Football Podcast.

The England hitman believes that any new boss would not want a situation whereby the club’s top player leaves just as he is arriving.

“You don’t want your star player and all-time leading goalscorer leaving as you come in the door.”

Recently sacked Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as one of the potential candidates to replace Conte, while Zinedine Zidane’s name has also been floated.