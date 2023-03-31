West Ham United are well placed in the race for Spezia star M’Bala Nzola due to the player’s agent having a good relationship with chairman David Sullivan.

Nzola is having an excellent season with the Italian outfit, with the centre-forward scoring 12 goals in 23 league appearances for the side.

The forward has drawn interest from several Serie A clubs, such as Torino and Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

West Ham United are looking to sign a centre-forward in the summer and they are on the trail of the 24-year-old.

Nzola’s contract with Spezia runs out at the end of next season and Torino have made contact with the player’s side to negotiate a deal.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Nzola’s agent has claimed to have an excellent relationship with West Ham owner Sullivan.

And despite Torino making the early contact, West Ham have the edge in the race for the attacker’s signature.

The Angola forward is a key player for Spezia and it has been suggested that the Italian outfit will want €5m to let the player go in the summer.