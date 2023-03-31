Benfica are ready to table a substantial bid for Liverpool-linked midfielder Orkun Kokcu in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a massive part of Feyenoord’s rise to the top of the Eredivisie table in the ongoing season.

He is also the club captain at Feyenoord and is believed to be on the radar of several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are looking at a midfield realignment in the next window and Kokcu is one of the players they are believed to be tracking.

It has been claimed that Benfica are in the mix as well and are now preparing to table a bid for him.

The Portuguese giants are prepared to put in an offer worth €40m with Feyenoord as part of their plans.

Normally a selling club, Benfica are ready to splash the cash to sign a young and talented player in Kokcu.

But it remains to be seen whether they can see off competition from clubs such as Liverpool who also want the Turkey international.

Benfica may need to move quickly to get their noses ahead of the chase.