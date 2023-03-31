Newcastle United will not be returning to Tyneside between their double-header against West Ham United and Brentford next week, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies have a big clash in terms of their top four Premier League hopes this Sunday when they host Manchester United at St. James’ Park.

They will be taking a trip to the capital next week when they will take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

And it has been claimed that the Newcastle players and staff will not be making the journey up north following the Hammers game.

Howe has decided to keep the squad in London for their next game against Brentford the following Saturday.

The Newcastle boss believes it is ill-advised to return to Tyneside after the West Ham game when they will have to return to London again for the weekend’s clash.

The Newcastle players will continue to train and prepare in London for the trip to Brentford.

Howe will hope that it will save the energy of his players as they chase a top four spot in the ongoing season.