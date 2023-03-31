Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revealed his excitement at seeing Alexander Isak develop over the coming years.

The Magpies paid a club record fee for Isak last summer but he struggled with injuries in the first half of the season.

However, the Swede has been coming into his own gradually and scored three times in his last two Premier League appearances before the international break.

Howe is excited about what the future for holds for Isak and insisted that while his raw talent and ability were never in doubt, the forward is now getting fitter and sharper with every game.

The Newcastle boss stressed that Isak is exactly what his Newcastle side need and added the players are also excited about linking up with him on the pitch.

Howe said in a press conference when asked about Isak: “I’ll see him for the first time today. I’m not aware of any problems [after Sweden duty].

“He’s got himself into a really good place. He’s getting fitter every game and his ability has never been in question for us.

“He’s got raw talent.

“He has a brilliant way about him off the pitch and on the pitch, he’s electric and a really exciting player.

“Complements what we have and the players are excited to play with him.

“I’m really excited about the future for him and it’s just the start.”

Howe will hope Isak produces a big performance when Newcastle host Manchester United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.