Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed his delight at seeing Ryan Jack play for Scotland again in the last international break and stressed that he is one of the players who sets standards at the club.

The 31-year-old has had injury problems in the last few years but he has managed to cement his place in Beale’s Rangers team this season.

Jack also lost his place in the Scotland squad for a while but he did start in their 3-0 win over Cyprus in the last international break.

Beale expressed his delight at seeing the midfielder back in the Scotland team and believes his return to form and fitness is a massive positive for the club and the national team.

He stressed that every manager is aware of Jack’s quality and he is the kind of player who pushes standards up behind the scenes with his work ethic.

The Rangers manager said in a press conference: “It was fantastic to see Ryan Jack back in the Scotland squad, he has been a top performer for us recently.

“For Ryan and Rangers, it is a huge positive.

“Every manager that has worked with Ryan sees the quality.

“Always someone you see that drives standards every day.”

Jack’s Rangers contract expires at the end of the season and the club are expected to offer him a new deal.