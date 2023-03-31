Leeds United boss Javi Gracia feels that Whites star Crysencio Summerville has always made a difference in the games in which he has featured and is sure he will continue to do so.

Summerville has featured 20 times for Leeds this season, most of them coming off the bench and has contributed with four goals and two assists.

In Leeds’ last game before the international break against Wolves, the right winger came on as a substitute in the 81st minute and laid on a goal for Rodrigo in the dying minute of the game to seal three points.

Leeds’ new boss, Gracia, stressed that the 19-year-old’s performance level has been very good and added that Summerville has made a difference in every game he has participated in.

Gracia is confident that with the quality Summerville possesses, he will surely be able to help Leeds in their goal to avoid relegation this season.

“I think Crysencio from my arrival showed a good level”, Gracia said at a press conference.

“Sometimes from the beginning, but he always makes a difference in the games he plays.

“With the quality he has, I am sure he is going to help the team, like all the other players, Luis, Rodrigo, and Patrick. All of them.”

Summerville has not scored in his last ten league games for the Yorkshire outfit and will be hoping to end his poor form in front of goal against Arsenal on Saturday.