Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Cristian Stellini has revealed that he has told his players to attack the space in games with desire as he looks for big performances.

Spurs sacked Antonio Conte before the international break and appointed his assistant manager Stellini as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Tottenham are in fourth place in the league table and Stellini has a job on his hands to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Stellini revealed his desire is to play like the way Tottenham did under him against Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham United, when Conte was absent due to surgery.

The Spurs caretaker boss also added that he expects his players to move with a clear idea on the pitch and stressed that he wants the players to attack the gaps left by the opposition with a strong desire.

“I want to create the same atmosphere we had in the game against Chelsea, West Ham, Man City, this is the type of game we want to play”, Stellini said at a press conference.

“I mentioned two derbies and the opponent in a big game, but it shouldn’t matter who the opponent is.

“This is my expectation and what I spoke to the players about.

“I want to see players that move into the pitch with an idea and attack the space with desire.”

Tottenham will travel to Merseyside to take on relegation-threatened Everton on Monday at Goodison Park, as Stellini looks to get off to a good start.