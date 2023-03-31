Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish has praised Mikel Arteta for the job he is doing at Arsenal, but joked that the Spaniard learned everything about management from him.

Under Arteta, Arsenal are top of the league table and the Gunners are now eight points clear of second placed Manchester City.

With ten matches left in the Premier League, Arteta is close to ending Arsenal’s 19-year Premier League title drought.

McLeish, who managed Arteta during his playing years at Rangers, is impressed with the work the Spaniard has carried out and conceded he always knew the former Ger cared about the game.

The former Rangers boss admitted that Arteta has done an incredible job at Arsenal, but admitted that sometimes he fears that the Gunners boss’ tactics will be found out.

However, McLeish admitted that Arteta might win Arsenal their first league title since the 2003/04 season and joked that he taught the former Rangers star everything about management.

“At that age you don’t know [if he will become a top manager], but I knew he was a good kid and he cared about the game, and he was very knowledgeable”, McLeish said on PLZ Soccer.

“To see what he has done nowadays is fantastic.

“As every week passes I think ‘no, they [Arsenal] will get caught’.

“Then a wee seed of doubt creeps into my mind and it’s looking possible and probable.

“Phenomenal, well done Mikel, taught you everything you know.”

Arsenal will take on Leeds United at the weekend before travelling to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.