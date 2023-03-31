Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that his team selection is not based on the club’s attempts to convince Jay Mingi to sign a contract extension.

The 22-year-old, who has featured in a total of 17 league games for Pompey thus far this season, is nearing the end of his contract at Fratton Park.

His contract will expire at the end of June but the club are trying to convince him to extend his stay beyond that.

In fact, it has been a long-drawn out effort with attempts being carried out since the end of last year.

However, the Portsmouth manager insists that their attempts to extend Mingi’s contract are not affecting the team selection and he is rather focused on the attempts to win the match.

“It’s not necessarily up to Pompey to have to convince Jay, it’s a case of us focusing on the game at the weekend”, Mousinho told The News.

“Our concern in terms of team selection isn’t necessarily what’s going to convince Jay to stay at Portsmouth Football Club.

“It’s how we are going to win the game at the weekend.

“That’s our sole concern.

“That’s the way it should be, so, when we pick the side and squad, that’s what we are doing.”

Mingi joined Portsmouth from Charlton Athletic in September 2021 and the jury is out on whether he will stay at Fratton Park.