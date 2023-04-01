Jason McAteer has insisted the lure of playing for Liverpool in the Premier League should be enough to attract Jude Bellingham as the Bundesliga has a lack of meaningful games for him.

Bellingham is a top target for Liverpool in the forthcoming summer transfer window as they look to rebuild their midfield.

He has been widely tipped to move on from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with a host of big clubs chasing his services.

It has been suggested that Bellingham might remain in the Bundesliga for a further year to continue his development, but McAteer thinks that Liverpool should be much more of a lure than staying at Dortmund.

He said on beIN SPORTS: “You don’t want to play in the Bundesliga, you want to play in the best league in the world, which is the Premier League.

“The Premier League is where you want to be.”

The former Liverpool midfielder slammed the Bundesliga and insists that Dortmund only really have two meaningful games a season, both against Bayern Munich.

“You can’t put Liverpool in the same bracket as Borussia Dortmund.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful, but it’s the Bundesliga.

“They have two games a season; that’s Bayern Munich home and away.”

Bellingham’s Dortmund went down to a 4-2 defeat away at Bayern Munich on Saturday as the Bavarians reclaimed top spot in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich have won the last ten Bundesliga titles.