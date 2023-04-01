Liverpool legend John Aldridge admits he does not know if Jurgen Klopp will start Darwin Nunez against Chelsea in the Reds’ next outing and feels the defence is more of a concern.

Klopp saw his team taken apart by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to deal their top four hopes a blow.

Liverpool have no time to dwell on the defeat as they have another crunch clash set for Tuesday, with a visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

Klopp started with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota up front and it has been a topic of conversation whether the German will start Nunez at Chelsea.

Aldridge is unsure whether Nunez will get the vote to start and feels Klopp’s more pressing problem is fixing the defence.

“To be fair, Jota did alright, Gakpo did alright, with the exception of going down for the penalty when he should have done better and Mo got a good goal”, Aldridge said on LFC TV after Liverpool lost at Manchester City.

“I don’t know what he’s [Klopp] going to do [with his selection in attack].

“He’s certainly got to defend better, get more people behind the ball.”

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday and will have reasons of their own to want to bounce back when Liverpool visit.