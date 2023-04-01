Ex-Leeds United midfielder Shaun Derry has warned Whites boss Javi Gracia that if he names another team without a striker before the end of the season then questions will be asked.

Gracia picked his Leeds team to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday without including a striker, with Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Georginio Rutter all on the bench.

The former Watford manager’s plan did not work as Leeds slipped to a 4-1 defeat at the home of the league leaders.

Derry is understanding of Gracia’s plan at Arsenal, but warned the Spaniard that if he repeats it between now and the end of the season, with Leeds needing points, then big questions will be asked.

The former Leeds defender insists he is expecting to see a different forward line selected when Nottingham Forest visit Elland Road on Tuesday night.

“If you see that kind of set-up between now and the end of the season there will be a lot of questions asked”, Derry said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’m expecting to see a Bamford on Tuesday night.

“You are expecting to see a completely different front six to what we’ve seen today.

“For obvious reasons.”

Both Leeds and Nottingham Forest have relegation worries and Tuesday night’s clash will be one that both sides will be eyeing as an opportunity to pick up three points.