Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has picked his team to lock horns with Arsenal in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Gracia has had an impact since taking over at Leeds and dragged the Whites out of the drop zone, but the bottom half of the table is still congested.

Leeds take on an Arsenal outfit chasing the league title, but were only edged out 1-0 by the Gunners in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season.

The visitors remain without key midfield man Tyler Adams.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds, with Rasmus Kristensen, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo all selected in defence.

Robin Koch is also selected, while Marc Roca and Crysencio Summerville play. Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison get the nod to start too.

Gracia has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Arsenal

Meslier, Kristensen, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo, Koch, Roca, Summerville, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison

Substitutes: Robles, Cooper, Gyabi, Gray, Greenwood, McKennie, Rodrigo, Rutter, Bamford