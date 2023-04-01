Richard Keys has warned that Liverpool need to replace three members of their back four in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool turned in a poor defensive performance at Manchester City on Saturday as they were crushed 4-1 by Pep Guardiola’s side, damaging their top four hopes.

The loss continued Liverpool’s dreadful away record in the Premier League, with the Reds having won only three times on their travels this term.

Many feel Liverpool will need a big rebuilding job in the summer transfer window, but the jury is out on whether the club’s American owners Fenway Sports Group will finance one.

Jurgen Klopp named a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson at the Etihad, and Keys thinks three of the four need replacing.

“Three of your back four you need to move on”, Keys explained on beIN SPORTS.

“The two full-backs have gone. Van Dijk, not good enough.

“Three in midfield either too old or not good enough.

“It’s a huge job.”

Liverpool sit a lowly eighth in the Premier League at present and are seven points off the final Champions League spot.