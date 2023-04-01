Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee United

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers manager Michael Beale has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to entertain strugglers Dundee United at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Beale’s side are tipped by many as being unlikely to be able to claw back a nine-point gap to league leaders Celtic, but the manager will still want his men to continue to impress.

Rangers have won eleven of their last 12 league encounters, matching Celtic step for step, and will start as big favourites to see off Dundee United today.

The visitors arrive having stopped a losing run by clocking consecutive draws, but have lost both meetings with Rangers this term.

Allan McGregor is between the sticks for Rangers, while in defence Beale goes with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees the Rangers manager select John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Todd Cantwell, while Malik Tillman and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Beale has options on the bench if changes are needed at any point, including Scott Arfield and Antonio Colak.

Rangers Team vs Dundee United

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Cantwell; Tillman, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Colak, Souttar, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield