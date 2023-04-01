Former Leeds United midfielder Shaun Derry believes that Luis Sinisterra turned in a poor performance away at Arsenal and was unhappy with his body language after losing possession.

Whites boss Javi Gracia did not pick a striker in his starting eleven at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as his side went down to a 4-1 loss in the Premier League.

Winger Sinisterra was picked to start the game and the attacker clocked 65 minutes in north London, when he was then replaced by Rodrigo.

For Derry, Sinisterra did not put in a good performance and needed to do more in a game in which Leeds were always set to have little in the way of possession.

The ex-Whites man admits that he was left unhappy with Sinisterra’s body language, which suggested that when he lost possession he wanted his team-mates to win it back for him.

“I could see why he [Gracia] made the call [to play him], but within it, I thought out of the front six Sinisterra was the poorest of the lot”, Derry explained post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“In possession he was a little bit loose.

“What I wanted to see a little bit more was a reaction when he lost possession.

“What I saw was a slight pause and he was always the one who was looking around thinking someone run for me, and I don’t like that.

“When you know you will be spending 65, 68 per cent out of possession here then you need a bit of honesty by every player on the pitch and I did not feel he gave that honesty out of possession.

“In possession I thought he was sloppy, loose within his performance.”

All eyes will be on whether Sinisterra is again handed a start by Gracia on Tuesday evening when Leeds host Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.