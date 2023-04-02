Arsenal could rival Newcastle United for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby if they take care of priority positions first, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Gunners contacted the German club for Diaby in January, but Leverkusen’s reluctance to sell the player ended that pursuit.

A battle for Diaby’s signature could be in the offing in the summer with Newcastle set to put in a big bid for his services, while Arsenal could go for him again.

Arsenal will focus on buying at least two midfielders and a right-back when the transfer window opens in the summer.

However, after that they will try to sign Diaby if they still have the budget available to pull off the deal.

Diaby could cost a heavy fee, with Leverkusen only prepared to let him go for a substantial sum.

And the jury is out on whether Arsenal will have enough left in the pot to win the chase for the winger.

The French international has a contract with the Bundesliga club that runs until the summer of 2025.

He has proven himself to be a goal threat by making 15 goal contributions in 25 league games this season.