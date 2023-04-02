Former Leeds United midfielder Shaun Derry has conceded that he understands the reasons behind Javi Gracia’s preference for Pascal Struijk over Liam Cooper despite his poor second-half showing against Arsenal.

Arsenal hammered Leeds 4-1 at the Emirates on Saturday and the Whites dropped to 16th in the Premier League table.

Leeds are now just a point ahead of the teams in the relegation zone and their poor defensive performance in the second half in north London came under the scanner.

Derry stressed that Struijk was alright until Arsenal scored from the penalty spot ten minutes ahead of half-time.

He insisted that there is a reason why Gracia prefers him over club captain Cooper at the heart of the defence but conceded in the second half he was poor.

However, the former White pointed out that the criticism should not be too severe as Arsenal are the best team in the league.

Derry said on BBC Radio Leeds: “First thirty, thirty-five minutes I thought he looked assured. He had that little bit of defensive security around him.

“I can see why the manager picks him ahead of Cooper.

“But in the second half, he did get exposed and he looked like a little bit of a lack of confidence and a little bit leggy, but bear in mind the opposition.

“He is up against a centre-forward who is what, his third game back after injury, and how good was Gabriel Jesus today?

“Leeds were up against champions-elect.”

It remains to be seen whether Struijk keeps his place in the team when Leeds host Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Tuesday night in a big relegation six-pointer.