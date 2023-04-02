Leeds United loan star Jamie Shackleton has admitted he was a little nervous when he joined Millwall on loan, but soon realised the Lions are a great club.

Shackleton was sent out from Elland Road on a loan deal in the summer transfer window and has clocked a substantial 33 appearances in the Championship for Millwall so far.

The midfielder has been a key man under Gary Rowett at the Den, but he admits that when he joined Millwall he was initially nervous.

Despite being 23 years old, Millwall represent Shackleton’s first stint away from Leeds, however he insists his mind was soon put at ease and he realised the Lions are a great club.

“I was a bit nervous about it all and I didn’t really know what to expect”, he told Southwark News.

“Within the first couple of weeks, I realised that it was a great place.

“That’s sort of what I expected, otherwise I wouldn’t have chosen to come down here.

“It met my expectations and more. It’s a great club.

“The lads are great and the fans are very passionate.”

Millwall are fifth in the Championship with just six league games left to play and Shackleton will be keen to cap off his loan spell by helping the Lions win promotion to the Premier League.