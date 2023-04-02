Leicester City are holding discussions with Brendan Rodgers over his possible departure from the club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Update: Leicester have now confirmed Rodgers’ departure.

The Foxes are in big trouble in the Premier League and slipped into the drop zone following Saturday’s loss at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Palace got a new manager bounce from Roy Hodgson and now Leicester could also make a change in the dugout.

They have now gone six matches without a win in the Premier League and the club are looking at a change.

Talks are taking place between Leicester and Rodgers over an exit from the King Power Stadium for the manager.

Leicester appear to be exploring making a change in the dugout in the hope it can spark an improvement in their Premier League form.

The Foxes are next in action at home against an in-form Aston Villa side on Tuesday night.

The jury is out on whether Rodgers will still be in the dugout when Unai Emery takes his men to the King Power Stadium later this week.