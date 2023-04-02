Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed that Toffees boss Sean Dyche has taken everything back to basics and made a host of changes at the club, even down to the system of fines.

Dyche was entrusted with the job of saving Everton’s season following the sacking of Frank Lampard in January.

The former Burnley manager has sparked hope of survival at Goodison Park and preached a mantra of hard work for the side to dig themselves out of trouble.

Dyche has lived up to his no-nonsense attitude, Iwobi admits, with the new Everton manager implementing his standards of attire in training, with hats and snoods banned.

The Everton midfielder admits Dyche has changed the system of fines, along with the build-up to games, to strip everything down to its most basic elements as he seeks to focus on the football.

“We have to train with shinpads now, with high socks. No hats, no snoods. The fining system is different, even build-up before games, we normally stay at a hotel before games, especially for home games”, Iwobi said on the The Beautiful Game Podcast.

“We don’t do that anymore.

“His way of football is to strip down everything and go back to the basics, which I understand.

“He’s stripped it down, back to basics, football is football, hard work.”

Dyche’s Everton are next in action in the Premier League on Monday night when they play host to Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.