West Ham United are currently leading the chase for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, who has just changed agents, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gyokeres has been linked with a host of clubs on the back of his good form at Coventry and could be in line for a summer transfer.

The striker has now taken a move which may be seen as enhancing his chances of a move by signing up with top agent Hasan Cetinkaya.

Cetinkaya has extensive contacts throughout the game and is likely to field enquires for his new client as the summer transfer window approaches.

It is claimed that David Moyes’ West Ham are at present leading the hunt for Gyokeres.

They are likely to face substantial competition for the striker though in the shape of other Premier League sides and clubs from Europe.

Coventry are also eyeing keeping hold of the hitman.

They are firmly in the mix to grab a playoff spot in the Championship and winning promotion to the Premier League would leave them well placed to tempt Gyokeres to stay.