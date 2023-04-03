Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Cristian Stellini has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park tonight.

Stellini has been given the job of leading Tottenham’s push to finish in the top four this season and will be aware of the difficulty a trip to an Everton side fighting for their lives will represent.

Spurs sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, but just a point tonight would put them back into fourth, above Manchester United.

Stellini has a number of absences to deal with as Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are out.

Hugo Lloris is fit again though and slots in between the sticks, while at the back Stellini goes with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet.

The wing-backs this evening for Tottenham are Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic.

In midfield, Spurs have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Stellini can look to his bench if changes are needed, with options that include Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma available.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton

Lloris, Romero, Lenglet, Dier, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sarr, Devine, Mundle, Lucas, Danjuma