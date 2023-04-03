Richard Keys has claimed that any person or group interested in buying Everton will wait for the club to go into administration, which he rates as a “real possibility”.

Everton are fighting hard to survive in the Premier League under Sean Dyche, with the weekend’s results having left them inside the drop zone on goal difference.

They are in action this evening at home to Tottenham, but just as much as eyes are drawn towards the pitch, there is worry off it.

Everton have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League for alleged breaches of financial fair play rules.

The club are in the process of building a new stadium, while it has been floated that owner Farhad Moshiri could be looking to sell.

Keys insists no one will buy Everton at present as anyone interested will wait to see if they slip into administration, which he is clear could happen.

“I’ll finish with a word about Everton. What a shame they’re in the mess that’s engulfing the club”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“It’s getting on for two years now that I revealed that the de-facto owner Farad Moshiri was looking for someone to buy the club.

“Moshiri offered Everton to a friend of mine here in the Middle East for £500m + another £500m to complete the new stadium with. The answer was ‘no deal’.

“Everton denied my story – but I was right.

“Who would anyone buy it now? If there is interest surely a prospective buyer would wait for the club to go into administration?

“Believe me – depending on how the season pans out – that’s a real possibility.”

Everton did not make a single signing in the January transfer window, despite struggling to score goals on a regular basis, and the jury is out on whether it will come back to bite them by the end of the season.