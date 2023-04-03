West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has revealed that he helped Nayef Aguerd settle into his new life with the London outfit.

The 27-year-old defender joined West Ham last summer from French outfit Rennes on a five-year contract for a transfer fee north of £30m.

Aguerd suffered an injury during West Ham’s pre-season friendly against Rangers, which resulted in him missing a large chunk of the season

The centre-back has now recovered from his injury while establishing himself as a regular in the Hammers backline with Zouma, who revealed that he helped the Moroccan international settle in when he first arrived.

Now Zouma is of the view that Aguerd has managed to settle in quite well and he stated that they help each other as much as possible.

“Since Nayef joined, I have tried to help him because he did not know England very well”, Zouma told West Ham United’s official site.

“But I think he has settled in very well, we are like a family here and we all help each other as much as possible.”

Aguerd scored his first goal in West Ham colours on Sunday against Southampton and helped them snatch three crucial points in their battle to defend their Premier League status.