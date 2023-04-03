Leeds United boss Javi Gracia is of the view that Nottingham Forest have quality players in their squad and stated that the Tricky Trees can play in different formations.

The Yorkshire outfit lost their previous game 4-1 against league leaders Arsenal and they are now looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Leeds will face fellow relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and they have the opportunity to climb higher up in the league with three points from that game.

Gracia pointed out that Nottingham Forest are comfortable playing with different shapes and stated that due to a large squad at the disposal of Steve Cooper, the Forest boss has different options on his hands.

The Leeds boss also added that the Tricky Trees have many quality players and believes that the Whites have to do something different against them.

“I think they have different options with players, because they signed so many”, Gracia said at a press conference.

“They can play with different shapes, different players.

“In the last game, they played well and in my opinion have quality players.

“We have to be aware of them beating us a short time ago and we must do something different in the next game.”

Leeds lost their previous encounter with Nottingham Forest 1-0 in February and will be determined to take three points from Cooper’s side.