Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his team to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park in the Premier League this evening.

Results at the weekend mean that Everton start this evening’s match back in the relegation zone and Dyche will be keen to pick up at least a point tonight, which would nudge the Toffees out of the bottom three.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be out of action for Everton, despite having returned to training, while Andros Townsend is another long term absentee.

The last encounter between the two teams at Goodison Park ended 0-0.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal for the game, while in defence Dyche goes with Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey.

Midfield sees Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana picked, while Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil support Demarai Gray.

If Dyche wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Conor Coady and Neal Maupay.

Everton Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Iwobi, McNeil, Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms