Former top-flight star Kenny Cunningham has warned Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe that bringing in a host of new players would upset the balance of the dressing room and stated that he needs to be careful about maintaining team dynamics.

The Magpies are third in the Premier League table after beating Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday at St. James’ Park.

And with eleven games to go for Newcastle in the Premier League, the Magpies are in pole position to land a spot in Europe next season.

Cunningham is of the view that Howe is managing well with the players currently at his disposal and suggested the Newcastle boss be careful while bringing in bodies in the summer transfer window.

The former Republic of Ireland star believes that Howe needs to be good at picking players to bring into the dressing room and warned that bringing too many players in a short time period runs the risk of affecting the dressing room atmosphere.

However, Cunningham feels that Howe understands the importance of a good dressing room and believes Newcastle will try to maintain the team spirit and dynamic they have now.

“We are kind of nit-picking at the moment”, Cunningham said on Off The Ball.

“I think he is doing great with the squad he has available to him at the moment.

“You’ve got to be careful that you don’t bring in too many players in too quickly, as that can upset the balance.

“You kind of bring in too many strange personalities into the dressing room and it can upset the balance in there as well, so I think just to kind of drip feed players into the squad is the right way to do it and he has done that.

“He has not upset the dressing room, they look like a tight group.

“The dressing room is together and I think that is the most important thing Eddie Howe realises.

“Yes, players will come in the summer and probably the summer after, but it’s important that the kind of team dynamic and team spirit they can find in the dressing room [remains].

“I think they have that.”

Newcastle have won their last three games and will be searching for their fourth straight win when they take on West Ham United on Wednesday.