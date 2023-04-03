Former top flight defender Kenny Cunningham believes that Newcastle United pair Sven Botman and Fabian Schar are not on par with the top Premier League centre-backs.

Newcastle brought in Botman from French outfit Lille this summer to strengthen Eddie Howe’s defence.

And the player has partnered with Schar in Newcastle’s defence to keep 13 clean sheets in 28 league matches, boasting the league’s best defence by conceding only 19 goals so far.

However, Cunningham believes both Botman and Schar are not on the same level as the top five Premier League defenders and stated that for Newcastle to win big trophies, they need to further strengthen their defence.

Cunningham believes that Botman is a long-term option for the Magpies and stated that Howe should keep Schar for his experience but not as the first-choice centre-back at the club.

“I think he [Schar] looked better alongside him [Botman]”, Cunningham said on Off The Ball.

“I think if you look at them individually, Botman and Schar, I don’t think they are up there in terms of if you looking at maybe top five centre-halves in the league.

“I don’t think any of them would come up in the conversation.

“I know it is all about the partnership, and don’t get me wrong, I would look at Botman kind of medium to long-term going forward.

“He is probably the one I’d hang my hat on.

“Schar, an experienced player, you would like to keep him around the squad, maybe if you are keeping four centre-halves at the football club.

“But I think to get to where they want to be and where they want to be is challenging for the big trophies and big trophies are Premier League title and the Champions league, for me they need to strengthen there.”

Newcastle are third in the Premier League with 50 points from 28 games and are one of the prime candidates for Champions League football next season.