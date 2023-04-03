Richard Keys has told Crystal Palace they should consider appointing Alan Pardew as their next manager after Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson has returned to the hot seat at Selhurst Park on a contract running until the end of the season and got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

The experienced boss is looking to lead Crystal Palace to safety and it is unclear if he will stay in charge beyond the end of the season, regardless of the outcome of the battle.

Keys thinks when 75-year-old Hodgson does go then Palace should be looking at club old boy Pardew.

Pardew was in charge at Selhurst Park between 2015 and 2016 and has most recently worked abroad, in the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Greece.

Keys wrote on his blog: “It’s great to see Roy Hodgson back in business. What an impact!

“It was a big call by Steve Parish to invite him back to Palace, but going forward why not Alan Pardew?

“Why does Pardew never got a mention when jobs become available?

“He’s a proven PL manager and would do a very good job for someone.”

Pardew departed his job at Greek side Aris Salonika in February and is currently without a post.

It remains to be seen what Crystal Palace have planned going forward and much may depend on whether they are a Premier League club next season.