Chelsea have the edge over their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, according to Sky Sports News.

Nagelsmann has become available for a new managerial job after he was sacked by Bayern Munich last month.

The German is now wanted in the Premier League, where both Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in taking him to London.

Chelsea have already been in contact while Tottenham push to attract Nagelsmann to move to the north London club.

And it has been claimed that Chelsea are likely to be the preferred choice over Tottenham at the moment.

They are the more successful of the two London clubs and have splashed the cash on a host of top players in recent windows.

However, Nagelsmann has not made a decision and is in no mood to be rushed into making a choice.

But he is keen to work in the Premier League and thinks it is the natural destination for his next career move.

The German is reportedly keen to take a break until the summer and then look at the offers on his table.