Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat at Manchester City at the weekend and Klopp was left hugely unhappy with the display his team turned in.

Klopp has to make do without Virgil van Dijk tonight, with the Dutchman missing the game in London due to illness.

A win for Liverpool at Chelsea would move them up into sixth place and keep their top four hopes on track.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool tonight, while Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas form the back four.

Midfield sees Liverpool play Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, while Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez lead the attack.

Klopp can look to his bench if changes need to be made and his options tonight include Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Robertson, Carvalho, Arthur, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold