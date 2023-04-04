Ramon Vega has indicated that Tottenham Hotspur need to take a leaf out of the book of Serie A leaders Napoli when it comes to signings and departures.

Spurs are out of all the cup competitions and are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table, fighting for a Champions League spot.

They recently sacked Antonio Conte and appointed his assistant Cristian Stellini as the interim manager, but there has been big criticism of how the club has been run by Daniel Levy and their lacklustre recruitment.

Napoli are running away with the Serie A title and former Tottenham man Vega took to social media to indicate his approval of words from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis about how to run a club.

Vega wrote SPURS and retweeted De Laurentiis saying: “Secret to our season is knowing how to work the transfer market and having no qualms about removing the black sheep.

“You can even run down contracts.

“If you never identified with the city or the club, you’re best off leaving.”

Napoli cashed in on centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in the transfer window last summer and are likely to do further deals in the upcoming summer window.