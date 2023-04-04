Sunderland star Patrick Roberts has hailed Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo as a great player and believes that the winger has been a great asset for the Black Cats this season.

Diallo, who is out on loan at Sunderland this season, has turned heads with his performances for the Black Cats under Tony Mowbray in the Championship.

The Manchester United starlet has featured 30 times for Sunderland this season and has netted nine goals while laying on three assists.

Roberts pointed out that Amad, who is on his first loan spell at another English club, moved to Sunderland and quickly started showing his quality with brilliant performances.

The Sunderland star believes that the Black Cats have been fortunate this season to land a player of Amad’s calibre to help them and thinks that the Manchester United loanee is a great player.

“He’s a great player”, Roberts was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“I know what it’s like going on loan, sometimes you’re not playing and it’s tough and sometimes you do really well.

“I’ve had them on loan spells and I’m at a place now where I’m playing and obviously he’s learning going out on loan and has been brilliant since he’s been here.

“He’s just come in, cracked on with his business and has shown his quality.

“That’s what you need at a club like this, you need someone to come in and help as much as possible and having a player of that calibre is great.

“He’s been a great asset this season.”

With seven games to go, Amad will be determined to finish his season strongly with Sunderland and impress Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag before he returns to Old Trafford.