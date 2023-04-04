Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has praised winger Anthony Gordon for his mentality and believes that new boy is a great player in the making.

The 22-year-old left winger arrived at Newcastle from Everton in January on a big money deal, but has yet to nail down a spot in Howe’s starting eleven.

Gordon suffered an ankle injury in Newcastle’s game against Manchester City and at the weekend returned to action against Manchester United, making a 22 minute cameo in the Magpies’ 2-0 win over the Red Devils.

Howe revealed that Gordon is in a better situation regarding his injury and added that the winger worked hard during the international break to make an early recovery from his ankle issue.

The Newcastle boss believes that the 22-year-old possesses an elite mentality and feels that Gordon will become a top player in the future.

“He’s in a much better place now”, Howe said at a press conference.

“He used the international break to get his ankle right.

“He came back ahead of schedule, so really pleased with that.

“He’s got a brilliant mentality and I think he’s a top player in the making.”

Gordon has managed to appear five times for Newcastle so far this season and upon his recovery from injury, he will be determined to help the Magpies nail down Champions League qualification for next season.