Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim has insisted that he is not planning to leave the Portuguese club at the moment amidst interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Both London clubs have sacked managers, with Graham Potter leaving Chelsea last weekend while Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte a week earlier.

Amorim is considered by many to be one of the best young coaches in European football and his name reportedly features on the shortlists of both Premier League clubs.

However, the Portuguese has so far been insistent that he is not considering leaving Sporting Lisbon despite interest from two of the biggest clubs in the English top flight.

He stressed that he feels happy and content at Sporting Lisbon and has seen other managers not be the same when they changed leagues a little before they should have.

Amorim stressed that Sporting Lisbon are aware that clubs have been in contact with him but he is not planning to leave any time soon.

He is comfortable at Sporting Lisbon and he will let the club know when he feels it is time for him to move on.

Amorim was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily O Jogo: “The main factor is because I really like being here.

“I have seen coaches move to other leagues and not be any happier.

“I want to value what I have.

“I have already had some contacts with other clubs, Sporting know about it, but I like being here.

“If I leave, it will happen. I won’t leave the door ajar. If I ever want to go, I will, but right now I want to stay here.

“I have very clear objectives.

“I am very happy, I want to stay here. I have seen a lot of coaches change and then they were not happy.

“When I want to change, I will let people know.”

Amorim’s side recently beat Arsenal in the Europa League to reach the quarter-finals of the competition and further raise his stock in the game.