Former Premier League star Stephen Kelly feels if West Ham United had sacked David Moyes then by now the Scot would be a manager in demand.

Clubs battling against relegation have made managerial changes this season, with most recently Patrick Vieira being replaced by Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, while Leicester City have just sacked Brendan Rodgers.

Moyes is under pressure at West Ham, who are also scrapping for their lives, and Kelly thinks if the Hammers had sacked Moyes then he would be a wanted many by now.

The former defender believes that clubs looking for managers would move to try to appoint Moyes.

And Kelly is of the view that Moyes is the right man to make sure that West Ham do not suffer relegation into the Championship this term.

“You look around the leagues and you think if Moyes was on the market now, all these clubs would try to get him”, Kelly said on Football Daily.

“Who would West Ham replace Moyes with?

“He has the know-how, understands the league and he gets teams motivated and organised.

“It’s just been really disappointing because West Ham have been on such good runs in the last two seasons.”

West Ham are next in action on Wednesday night when they play host to top four chasing Newcastle United at the London Stadium.