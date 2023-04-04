Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is of the opinion that youngster Liam Vincent has abilities that are on a par with some of Pompey’s best players.

The 20-year-old left-sided player joined Portsmouth from National League side Bromley in the summer of 2021 and was sent out on loan to Maidstone United and Hampton & Richmond Borough for the first half of the season.

In January, Pompey sent Vincent on another loan to National League South outfit Worthing, where he has appeared seven times, scoring one and assisting twice.

Mousinho, who is pleased with Vincent’s development, believes that the player has done well for Worthing and tipped him for a more attacking role in the future.

The Portsmouth boss is of the view that Vincent’s crossing and finishing are at the same level as some first-team players at Pompey and he believes that the left-sided starlet will be able to assist the team further up the pitch.

“We see Liam as more of an attacking player, so in the longer term Liam’s future is going a bit further forward”, Mousinho told The News.

“He has done well out on loan at Worthing this season.

“There were a couple of injury troubles, but since he’s gone back into their side he has recently assisted in some goals.

“The general reports back are that he has been promising.

“If you look at Liam’s ability to cross the ball and his finishing ability – which is probably up there with some of the best at the club – it will be far easier for him to affect the game further up the pitch.“

Vincent has featured in a total of 23 matches in the National League South, with four goals and two assists to his name.