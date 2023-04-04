Pedro Porro believes he showed he has a strong mentality by staying focused on Sporting Lisbon right up until the point of his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham managed to rope in the 23-year-old on a loan deal on the final day of the January transfer window while inserting a £40m obligation-to-buy clause in his contract.

News about his possible departure kept circulating in Lisbon, though the 23-year-old insists that amidst all that he did not lose his focus owing to his strong personality.

Porro’s last appearance in a Sporting Lisbon shirt came just three days before his exit, owing to the player’s desire not to show any disrespect to the Portuguese club, and he feels it showed his mentality.

“I am a player who has a very strong mentality”, Porro told Sky Sports.

“I was playing right up until my final day there, not knowing what was going to happen.

“I didn’t want to disrespect my previous club. That’s what I’m like. I’m a guy who likes things to be done in the right way.

“I understood Sporting’s stance as much as I understood Tottenham’s.

“They didn’t want to lose a player in January and have to buy another one.

“But it was a matter for the clubs. In the end, it worked out well and now I’m here, which is the main thing.”

Porro arrived at Tottenham with Antonio Conte at the helm, but the Italian has now departed and it remains to be seen who the wing-back will be playing under next term.