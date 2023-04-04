Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has admitted his club’s interest in Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach, but admits that completing a deal will be difficult given the involvement of multiple teams.

A product of Barcelona’s youth academy, the winger is yet to be heavily involved with the first-team at the Camp Nou and could be on the move this summer.

Akhomach’s talents have not gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs showing interest in securing his services, including Premier League side Leeds.

Akhomach is nearing the end of his contract at the Camp Nou and is widely tipped to move in search of his next step.

Orta is alive to the possibility of signing the winger, but admits that there is fierce competition to grab him from Barcelona in the summer.

“He is a player whose contract is coming to an end, and there are many teams in the race for his services”, Orta told Spanish outlet Relevo.

“It’s going to be complicated.

A player with so much talent, in such a special contractual situation, it’s going to be very difficult.

“We’ll see who gets him.”

The Leeds director of football believes that Akhomach will make the right call when it comes to his future, especially with his family at his side.

“He is a decisive player, a Spanish talent, trained at Barcelona, which puts him in a different league, but I don’t know.

“He has earned the ability to choose the next step of his career and whichever one he chooses, I’m sure it will be good for him, for his family and for his environment, who will surely help him to make the right choice.”

Leeds are likely to be a more attractive prospect for Akhomach if they can retain their Premier League status this season.